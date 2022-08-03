Read on www.natchitochestimes.com
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
kalb.com
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000. APD said that...
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Father arrested after dispute involving child
An infant in the middle an apparent domestic dispute led to the arrest of a Ruston man Wednesday. At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ruston Police responded to a Henderson Street apartment regarding a report of a man placing a 4-month-old child in the street. The child’s mother said as she...
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
Natchitoches Times
Fire department searching for man wanted for aggravated arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr., b/m, 58, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” wanted for Aggravated Arson. On June 28 around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
Lake Charles American Press
Armed car jacking suspect captured in Vernon
The suspect involved in an armed carjacking out of Sabine Parish was apprehended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday following a multi-agency pursuit that ended dramatically just outside of Leesville. James A. Machado, Jr., 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire, is facing a slew of charges that includes five counts of resisting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
KPLC TV
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Natchitoches Times
Are you an inactive voter? Don’t lose your right to vote!
There are 1,264 voters in Natchitoches Parish on the list of Inactive Voters published today by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office. That represents about five percent of the parish’s 23,914 registered voters. The bulk of those individuals, almost 75 percent, are listed as having City of...
