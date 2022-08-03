Kansas Just Showed Us How to Win the Fight to Protect Abortion Rights

Read on www.motherjones.com
Kansas Voters Reject Bid to End Abortion Rights
In the first ballot test on abortion following the Supreme Court decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade, a majority of voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected an amendment to the state's constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion recognized by the Kansas Supreme Court. A vote for the amendment could have paved the way for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass laws further restricting abortion, which likely would impact not only Kansans but millions of Americans from neighboring states.
Arizona Republicans Chose the Big Lie
Arizona Republicans are building a big tent. Under it sit a Mormon fundamentalist, a former journalist who once voted for Barack Obama, a Michigander who styles himself as a Western lawman, and the Stanford-educated protégé of the billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel. There really is only one criteria for getting in the tent: Claiming Donald Trump won in 2020.
Election Denier Kari Lake Wins Nomination in Arizona Election She Said Was Rigged
After spreading baseless claims of election fraud in the Arizona gubernatorial primary, Republican Kari Lake has won her party's nomination. The Donald Trump-backed candidate and former FOX 10 Phoenix anchor defeated real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who received endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Doug Ducey and invested $15 million of her own money in the campaign. Lake, a steadfast proponent of the Big Lie, had been the frontrunner, building her campaign around Trump's stamp of approval—and the support of election deniers like Rep. Paul Gosar, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and My Pillow's Mike Lindell. Lake campaigned on election conspiracy theories, anti-immigrant and pro-border enforcement rhetoric, and her repudiation of the very media that gave her a platform.
Conservative Courts and the Filibuster Are Blocking Heat Protections for Farmworkers
In the fertile plains of Washington State’s Yakima Valley, maximum summer temperatures typically approach 90° F, meaning sweaty, potentially dangerous work for the people who harvest the region’s bounty: 77 percent of US-grown hops, a huge portion of our apples, and plenty of pears and cherries as well. But for the last two years, fierce heat waves have descended, making an uncomfortable job even more punishing. Starting on July 16, Yakima experienced eight straight days of triple-digit temperatures, peaking at a demonic 108° F, reached both on July 28 and July 29.
DOJ Sues Idaho Over Near-Total Abortion Ban
The Supreme Court may have upended the right to choose, but the Justice Department is still trying to ensure that women who need abortions in life-threatening emergencies will be able to get them.
Blake Masters, Disaster for Democracy, Wins Republican Nomination for Senate in Arizona
Blake Masters, a far-right disciple of Silicon Valley titan Peter Thiel who has echoed the ideas of an "absolute monarchist," mused about retiring all government employees, and campaigned as the Arizona avatar of Trumpist nativism—losing in the process the respect of the best man at his wedding, with whom he longer speaks—has won the nomination to be the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona.
Carolyn Maloney Gives the Second Worst Performance of Her Career
Should Joe Biden run for reelection? It’s the question looming over Democrats as the president’s hemorrhaging poll numbers drive fears they’ll be swept away by a red wave this November. But for Carolyn Maloney, who is currently locked in a nasty primary fight against Jerry Nadler, the...
In the GOP’s New Surveillance State, Everyone’s a Snitch
It was a cold, blustery weekend in February when Neesha Davé opened the door to her Austin, Texas, home and found a process server standing on her front step. She felt sympathy for the woman waiting in the morning wind and rain, even after she awkwardly handed Davé a 30-page document they both knew was bad news. For months, Davé had prepared for the possibility that this day might come. She read through the document, then scanned each page with her phone, and sent it to her lawyers.
Democratic Lawmakers Blast Their Own Party for Boosting Election Deniers in GOP Primaries
As it tries to hold onto its House majority in a hostile electoral climate, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has embraced an old political trick—spending money in Republican primaries to elevate candidates it believes will be easier to beat in November.
Yet Another Alex Jones Company Has Filed for Bankruptcy
The parent company of Infowars, Alex Jones' far-right conspiracy website, has filed for bankruptcy, Jones' attorney said yesterday. The announcement comes amid two concurrent defamation lawsuits in which families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims are seeking damages from Jones, who repeatedly peddled the lie that the massacre was a "giant hoax" orchestrated by "crisis actors." (He has since acknowledged that Sandy Hook actually happened, attributing his false claims to a "form of psychosis.")
Extreme Flooding in Kentucky Has Killed at Least 16 People
At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as a result of flooding in Kentucky, the New York Times reports. That number is "going to get a lot higher," Gov. Andy Beshear warned about the death toll on Friday. Beshear said that it may be several weeks before the full scale of the damage is known.
Mandela Barnes Is Now the Clear Favorite to Face Off Against Ron Johnson in Wisconsin
It's looking all but certain that Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will be the Democratic opponent to take on the much-maligned Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson in November. This week two of Barnes' main rivals dropped out ahead of the August 9th primary, clearing the path for the 35-year-old Milwaukee native. Barnes has already secured the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders and campaigned last weekend alongside Senator Elizabeth Warren. The race between Barnes and Johnson will be among a few set to determine which party controls the Senate.
What Do Indigenous Leaders Think About Co-Managing Bears Ears With the Feds?
This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In June, federal and tribal officials signed an intergovernmental cooperative...
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court "should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell"—cases that enshrined Americans' right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Texas AG Ken Paxton Has Deep Ties to the Nonprofit Leading the Charge on Donald Trump’s Big Lie
This article was produced by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, which is a nonprofit investigative newsroom. Sign up to get their investigations emailed to you directly. Texas Attorney...
Drought-Parched California Burns While Prospects for Federal Climate Action Dim
Over the past six months, prospects for serious federal action on climate change have dimmed. Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.V.), a literal coal baron, wields de facto veto power over federal legislation, and he has repeatedly used it to whittle down and ultimately kill President Joe Biden's once-ambitious climate agenda. Reeling in the polls, Biden himself has declined to publicly hector Manchin to change course, instead busying himself boasting about falling gas prices and pleading with Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production. With the midterm elections—and the real possibility of losing Democratic control of Congress—looming in November, the president declined to declare a formal climate emergency, as several prominent Democratic politicians had urged him too. Instead, he vaguely promised executive action "in the coming weeks."
Josh Hawley, Caught Running Away From the Jan. 6 Mob, Says He Won’t Run From Liberal Critics
Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who infamously pumped his fist at the pre-riot Capitol crowd on the morning of January 6, said in an appearance at a conservative conference Friday night that he didn't regret his actions—and that he wouldn't "run" from a fight with his political foes. It was an unusual choice of words for a man who, in a primetime hearing just a day earlier, was revealed to have run away from the very mob that he had helped incite.
6 Revealing Moments From Our Profile of GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters
On Monday, Mother Jones published a profile of US Senate candidate Blake Masters, the 35-year-old protégé of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Masters, who rose from being Thiel's student at Stanford to his chief of staff, is now the frontrunner in the Arizona Republican primary thanks to Donald Trump's endorsement. If Masters wins the August 2 primary, he will face Mark Kelly, one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats.
From Texas to Arizona, the GOP Border “Invasion” Argument Keeps Getting Crazier
During a press conference on July 5, several county officials from Texas gathered to pray, read the Pledge of Allegiance, and issue a declaration stating they were under a migrant "invasion." Among the local leaders and county judges present was the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, who referred to the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers when denouncing an "influx of pedophiles, convicted murderers, drug dealers, and gang members" and warning about "bailouts" ahead of kids returning to school.
Republicans Respond to 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Case By Targeting Immigrants
A 10-year-old-girl was raped and became pregnant as a result of that violence. That child, six weeks and three days into an unwanted pregnancy, then had to travel from Ohio to neighboring Indiana to receive abortion care after a six-week ban went into effect in her state following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Two weeks after the story made headlines, a Columbus man, who is reportedly undocumented, was arrested and charged with the girl's rape. Meanwhile, the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita threatened the doctor who provided the abortion with criminal charges, even though it has since come to light that she complied with required reporting to the state.
