Tampa, FL

Gisele Bündchen Shared a Look at 'Disciplined' Tom Brady in Full Dad Mode For His Birthday

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Aug. 3 and wife Gisele Bündchen made sure to celebrate her husband with a sweet post on Instagram . It’s a snapshot that reminds his fans that not only is he an elite athlete, but he’s also a hands-on dad .

Sharing an image of the NFL star in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, Brady smiles directly at the camera while he holds daughter Vivian, 9, in his arms and Benjamin, 12, stands next to him adorably wearing his dad’s football helmet. Everyone looks so happy to be in each other’s company — you can tell they are a tight-knit family . The supermodel made sure to also write a loving caption to honor his special day. “Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!” she wrote. “@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life.”

Fans know how hard Brady works at his job, so the “disciplined” description is accurate. We also love the Bündchen called the football player “fashionable” as he expands his line of menswear to include swim trunks — she knows how to stay on brand and sell a few more items of clothing. At the end of the day, the most important thing to the couple is family, and Brady’s retirement, unretirement was a decision made by all of them.

Brady is honest about the fact that he’s not perfect as a partner and a dad, but he does his best to make them a priority when he’s not on the football field. “[During] the off-season, my family’s got a lot of time . I’ve enjoyed that. I can still do a better job of that,” he revealed to Us Weekly. “It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.” From the looks of his birthday snapshot, his family more than appreciates how present he is.

Celebrities
