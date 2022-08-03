ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person was arrested after leading troopers on a chase in Pineville Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 9:45 p.m., a trooper saw a car going 30 mph above the speed limit, with fake tags and no insurance.

Troopers said the car then got on Interstate 485 heading to South Boulevard. Highway Patrol was eventually able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car on Polk Street.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and tried to run away. A trooper quickly tackled the person as they were trying to enter a business, authorities said. The suspect was treated for minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkIwK_0h3Ic2Bj00
Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville (WSOC)

The suspect’s identity has not been released, but Highway Patrol said the person had several warrants for their arrest out of Charlotte.

No other details have been released. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Officials: Man arrested in Iredell County after stealing ambulance, leading troopers on chase)

©2022 Cox Media Group

