Wilkes-barre, PA

PD: Man shoots himself in the butt with stolen gun

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man after they say a dispute about drugs between three people caused him to shoot himself in the buttocks with a stolen gun.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on August 1 around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired near the Blue Cross on North Main Street.

Once arriving on the scene police were told by a witness that three men were arguing when one of the men later identified as, William Stokes, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, pulled a gun from his waistband.

Police say the witness then heard a gunshot and saw the three run towards Union Street.

While investigating officers say they found a 45 caliber casing impressed in the ground with blood and a torn piece of denim.

As stated in the affidavit, near the scene Stokes was found by officers sitting on a bench in a “distressed position”, not answering police when they asked if he was ok.

Investigators stated a strong smell of marijuana and alcohol was coming from Stokes, causing them to arrest him for public intoxication.

As he was placed in police custody officers say they noticed Stoke was bleeding from his left buttocks and had a hole in his jeans.

Police say two men arrived at the scene and claimed to be related to Stokes. They informed officers that the three of them had been drinking, smoking marijuana and got into an argument when the gun was fired as Stokes tried to take it from his waistband, as said in the affidavit.

Investigators state the gun was found in a backpack and was reported stolen to police in November 2015.

Stokes has been charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed firearm, and reckless endangering another person.

