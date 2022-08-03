ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deja vu as volcano erupts again near Iceland capital

By Alain BOMMENEL, Jeremie RICHARD
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYVDU_0h3Iaxu700
Wednesday's eruption came after a period of intense seismic activity /AFP

A volcano erupted in Iceland on Wednesday near the capital Reykjavik, spewing red hot lava and plumes of smoke out of a fissure in an uninhabited valley after several days of intense seismic activity.

The eruption was around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.

On Wednesday, a strip of glowing red lava could be seen gushing from the ground, spouting 20-30 metres (65-100 feet) into the air before spreading into a blanket of smouldering black rock.

As it cooled, blueish smoke rose up from the hilly landscape on the Reykjanes peninsula.

About 100 curious onlookers quickly made their way to the scene, bewitched by the sight of the bubbling lava and the intense roar that could be heard rising up from the ground as the lava erupted, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which monitors seismic activity, estimated the size of the fissure at about 300 metres. It said the eruption started in the Meradalir valley, less than one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the scene of last year's eruption.

Wednesday's eruption came after a period of intense seismic activity, with about 10,000 earthquakes detected since Saturday, including two with a magnitude of at least 5.0.

While there was no ash plume, the IMO said it was "possible that pollution can be detected due to the gas release".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxkuG_0h3Iaxu700
A strip of glowing red lava could be seen gushing from the ground, spouting 20 to 30 metres into the air /AFP

Gases from a volcanic eruption -- especially sulphur dioxide -- can be elevated in the immediate vicinity, and may pose a danger to health and even be fatal.

Gas pollution can also be carried by the wind.

"Risk to populated areas and critical infrastructure is considered very low and there have been no disruptions to flights", the Icelandic foreign ministry said on Twitter.

More than an hour after the start of the eruption, a commercial passenger jet could be seen flying over the eruption site at low altitude heading for Reykjavik's main airport Keflavik.

- Tourist magnet -

Last year's eruption saw more than 140 million cubic metres of magma spilled into the area over a period of six months before it was officially declared over after nine months, in December 2021.

Relatively easy to access, the site became a major tourist attraction, drawing more than 430,000 visitors, according to the most recent figures from the Icelandic Tourist Board.

Wednesday's eruption was believed to be five to 10 times bigger than last year's eruption, with about 20-50 cubic metres of magma spewing out per second, Magnus Tuma Gudmundsson, professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland, told Icelandic media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTgJP_0h3Iaxu700
Volcano erupts in Iceland /AFP

On Wednesday, rescue teams and police rushed to the scene to assess the danger and possible gas contamination, and discouraged people from visiting.

Iceland President Gudni Johannesson, who happened to be driving near the scene of Wednesday's eruption when it occurred, echoed that appeal.

"I just want people to be careful and know more before they go there into the unknown. If this eruption will be anything like the last one, there will be enough time, so there is no need to rush," he told the English-language media Iceland Monitor.

- Awakening -

Mount Fagradalsfjall belongs to the Krysuvik volcanic system on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland has 32 volcanic systems currently considered active, the highest number in Europe. The country has had an eruption every five years on average.

Wednesday's eruption was the country's seventh in 21 years.

However, until last year, the Reykjanes peninsula had not experienced an eruption since the 13th century, when a volcano erupted for 30 years from 1210-1240.

Geophysicists have said that the 2021 eruption could signal the beginning of a new period of eruptions lasting centuries.

A vast island near the Arctic Circle, Iceland straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland's intense volcanic activity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Newspaper headline from one hundred years ago warns of climate change

‘Coal consumption affecting climate.’That is the headline of a short article that appeared in a New Zealand newspaper not this week, month or even year but more than a hundred years ago, in August 1912.The 10-line news-in-brief in the Rodney and Otamatea Times, Waitemata and Kaipara Gazette, says that in the early 20th century the world was burning around two billion tons of coal a year.That combustion, it continues, releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making the air “a more effective blanket” for the earth raising its temperature.“This effect may be considerable in a few centuries,” it warns.More than a...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

South Korea's first lunar orbiter launched by SpaceX

South Korea's first lunar orbiter successfully launched on a year-long mission to observe the Moon, Seoul said Friday, with the payload including a new disruption-tolerant network for sending data from space. One of the instruments will evaluate disruption-tolerant, network-based space communications, which, according to South Korea's science ministry, is a world first.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Eruptions#Icelandic#Reykjanes
americanmilitarynews.com

India among 17 nations joining Australia’s ‘Pitch Black’ exercise

In a multilateral defense buildup, India will be part of a mega air combat drill Pitch Black 2022 hosted by Australia later this month. The Australian government confirmed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) participation in a statement this week. The 17-day long exercise will take place from Aug. 19...
INDIA
AFP

Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

With just a look, Sosima Olivera knows when her cherished agave plants will be ready to make mezcal, tequila's lesser-known Mexican cousin whose fast-growing popularity is raising fears of overexploitation. "A bottle sums up everything we've done for years," she told AFP while touring a field in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca where magueys -- a type of agave plant -- grow slowly under the sun.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Smoke billows from massive fire at Ozon retailer warehouse in Russia

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday (3 August), injuring at least 11 people, officials said.Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra, northwest of Russia’s capital.The blaze, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).Two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the fire, according to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Long queues snake outside H&M in Moscow as clothing retailer pulls out of RussiaLong queues snake outside H&M in Moscow as clothing retailer pulls out of RussiaChess robot grabs and breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
ScienceAlert

Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say

Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
SCIENCE
AFP

No worse than Eiffel Tower? French MP backtracks over Qatar World Cup defence

A French ruling party member of parliament was forced into an embarrassing climbdown Friday after suggesting that construction for the football World Cup was no more dangerous to workers' lives than that of Paris landmark the Eiffel Tower 135 years ago. Asked about the outcry on French radio Karl Olive, a deputy for President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, called the criticism "muddled", and unexpectedly brought the world-famous Eiffel Tower into the debate. 
WORLD
AFP

'Little hope' of saving beluga whale stranded in France's Seine river

Hopes of saving a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up the Seine river were receding on Sunday, as rescuers said they were in a race against the clock to find a solution. "He has to be moved in the coming 24-48 hours, these conditions are not good for him," Sea Shepherd France head Lamya Essemlali told AFP. Specialists held out "little hope" for the visibly underweight whale as they were "in a race against the clock" to save the creature, Essemlali said.
ANIMALS
AFP

Holiday rush drives demand at Europe's busiest fuel station

The first Saturday in August, when Europe's July holidaymakers head homewards and its August sunseekers head south, is the busiest day of the year at the continent's busiest filling station. On Saturday, two 40,000 litre tanker trucks were on course to make between 16 and 20 round trips a day keeping Berchem's petrol and diesel pumps working as the vast forecourt filled with camper vans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Health fears over Beluga whale spotted in France's Seine river

A beluga whale that swam up France's Seine river appears to be underweight and officials are worried about its health, regional authorities said Thursday. French rescue services as well as firefighters and biodiversity officials mobilised swiftly and kept a close eye on the whale throughout the day to evaluate the "worrying" health of the mammal, the local prefecture said.
ANIMALS
ceoworld.biz

Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy

Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
TRAVEL
AFP

AFP

78K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy