Lake George Music Festival to run August 10-18
Top musicians worldwide have begun arriving in Lake George for the highly-anticipated Lake George Music Festival – August 10-18. This classical and new music destination is celebrating its most impressive year yet, with a lot happening on and off the stage. A few highlights include:. • Musicians are arriving...
Long Lake: Heart of the Park Craft Fair scheduled for Aug. 7
Shoppers of all ages are welcome to browse a wide variety of American wares at this year’s Heart of the Park Craft Fair on Sunday, August 7 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Mt Sabattis Pavilion in Long Lake. The annual Heart of the Park Craft Fair, sponsored by...
Lake George bridges on Northway slated for replacement
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a $21.1 million project is underway to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George, Warren County. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23 with a single structure that will enhance safety and improve travel and resiliency along a vital artery for the flow of people and commerce in the North Country and Adirondacks. The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come.
Learn About 4-H at the Franklin County Fair
The 172nd Annual Franklin County Fair (frcofair.com) kicks off on Sunday, August 7th, with poultry judging, horses in place, Holstein and red and white cattle in place, and a demolition derby. It will conclude on Sunday, August 14, with an open beef show and tractor pulls. You can take a spin on the Tilt-a-Whirl or a ride on the Ferris Wheel, enjoy some fried dough, and take in a Monster Truck Show (Aug. 10), a demolition derby (Aug. 11), or a concert by Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 12th) or Walker Hayes and Tigirlily (Aug. 13).
