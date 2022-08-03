Man charged for fatal shooting at North Austin homeless encampment

Read on cbsaustin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Austin
One dead, one critically injured in shooting in Downtown Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Department's Watch Command said the lieutenant placed the call to dispatch at 2:01 a.m. after downtown officers heard shots fired in the 400 block of E. 7th Street.
CBS Austin
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in SE Austin, APD says
Police say a shooting Friday afternoon at a gas station in Southeast Austin left one person dead. It happened at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Ben White Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in at around 1:50 p.m....
CBS Austin
Man killed in apparent shooting at SE Austin apartment complex
Police say a man was killed Thursday morning in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. It happened at the Douglas Landing apartment complex located near the intersection of East Oltorf and Douglas streets. The Austin Police Department says 9-1-1 received multiple calls at around 9:20 a.m....
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating suspect from fatal shooting at NE Austin club
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a fatal shooting at a club in Northeast Austin back in May. It happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days
DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man was arrested for allegedly tying up and torturing another family member on the Autism spectrum in a garage for four days in June. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Cody Lee Porter is charged with a third-degree felony of bodily injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.
CBS Austin
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
CBS Austin
WilCo detectives investigating elderly woman's death near Florence
The sheriff's office says detectives are investigating the death of an elderly woman Thursday night in northwestern Williamson County. A 9-1-1 call was made at around 8:45 p.m. of a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence, authorities said. When deputies arrived they found a 70-year-old woman dead on the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
CBS Austin
Police looking for missing endangered 65-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman who was last seen in North Austin Wednesday night. Police are looking for Natividad Gonzalez Castillo who was last seen walking near her house around 7:00 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.
CBS Austin
One Woman dead after a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday night about the incident. ATCEM said they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 block North Mopac near Duval. A...
CBS Austin
"Margarita Fire" in west Bastrop County 100 percent contained, 96 acres burned
State officials say the Margarita Fire in Bastrop County is now 100 percent contained. Approximately 96 acres were burned in the wildfire that began Monday in the 300 Block of Margarita Drive in west Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says no one was injured and no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Accurate mapping reduces size of fire near Wimberley; residents allowed to return home
WIMBERLY, Texas — Homeowners evacuated by the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley are back home. Officials say no homes were destroyed and only one appeared to have been scorched by the flames. The last update Friday night reduced the size of the fire to 43 acres thanks to “more accurate...
CBS Austin
Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
CBS Austin
Fire crews working 1.17-acre brush fire in east Travis County near Blake Manor Road
MANOR, Texas — Firefighters are working a 1.17-acre brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in east Travis County near Manor. A tweet was posted around 1:57 p.m. by Travis County ESD 12 saying the brush fire is located at 17211 Blake Manor Road about two miles off of the road in heavy brush.
CBS Austin
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD changes the start/end of school days to deal with bus driver shortage
The start of school is fast approaching and across Central Texas bus drivers are still in short supply. It's not a new problem for any area school district, including Leander and Hutto. They were hit hard last school year by staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases. “I know...
CBS Austin
Smoke Rider fire 70 percent contained, over 1,200 acres burned
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. State officials say the "Smoke Rider Fire" at the Hays and Blanco County line is now 70 percent contained. Approximately 1,200 acres have burned. This developing story will be updated. =================. ORGINAL STORY:. Firefighters in Hays and Blanco counties are battling the...
CBS Austin
Drive Away for Education Raffle: Get Your Tickets Before It Ends!
Every Texas student should have all the tools they need for school, and we as a community can support them by simply purchasing a ticket for the Drive Away for Education Truck Raffle. Thankfully, there is still time left to do your part and today Danielle Gunter explains how this program sets students up for success as they head back to class.
CBS Austin
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Comments / 0