Jimmy Hart Reveals Which WWE Star He Would Like to Manage

PWMania
Lex Luger Would Try to Walk on Stage if He is Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
PWMania
Butch Talks Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H as Head of Creative
WWE Star Butch recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Butch commented on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
For decades Vince McMahon had the final say on WWE creative, but the company has been going through some major changes since Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H has assumed all responsibilities in regard to creative. SummerSlam was the first big premium live event with Triple H in charge and...
PWMania
Another AEW Star Injured the During Blood and Guts Cage Match
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard has joined a number of other AEW stars on the sidelines due to injuries. The Blood & Guts bout between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciate Society took place on the June 29th episode of Dynamite. Menard submitted to Claudi Castagnoli on top of the cage to finish the match.
PWMania
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
PWMania
Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return
Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
PWMania
Booker T Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Returning to WWE
In his most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed the possibilities of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the WWE:. “It’s not that I don’t believe it or anything like that. From a promoter’s standpoint, I’m not sitting around thinking about Sasha and Naomi. I mean, personally, I’m just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out, great. That will be awesome. To build the women’s roster back to what it was is definitely something that’s needed.”
Popculture
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
PWMania
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
PWMania
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
PWMania
Jim Ross and X-Pac Headlining Daily Signings at New Jersey State Fair in Augusta
JIM ROSS & XPAC HEADLINE DAILY SIGNINGS AT THE NEW JERSEY STATE FAIR IN AUGUSTA, NJ 8/5-8/13 FOR PRO WRESTLING WEEK. ISPW Wrestling will be sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at The New Jersey State Fair at The Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ, beginning tonight, August 5th, through August 13th.
PWMania
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
PWMania
Lana Speaks Out on the Allegations Made Towards Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of ITRWrestling.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lana commented on the Vince McMahon allegations:. “Oh, gosh, it’s I feel like such a controversial issue right now and it’s really unfortunate everything, to be...
PWMania
Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
