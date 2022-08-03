ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Amy DeGise reports harassment, death threats to police

By Mark Koosau, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
John Williams
3d ago

I don't believe this for one minute.. I think she's trying to deflect for the fact that she ran over somebody and didn't report for like 6 hours..

3
Shirley Lake
3d ago

If she resigns I believe she will be acting in the best interest of the community. The police will then feel free to treat her as they would anyone else. She does not deserve to be treated any different than anyone else.

