Amy DeGise reports harassment, death threats to police

John Williams
3d ago
I don't believe this for one minute.. I think she's trying to deflect for the fact that she ran over somebody and didn't report for like 6 hours..
Shirley Lake
3d ago
If she resigns I believe she will be acting in the best interest of the community. The police will then feel free to treat her as they would anyone else. She does not deserve to be treated any different than anyone else.
Media reports shed light on Amy DeGise’s income and residence
In the past week after footage was shown of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run and calls for her resignation have grown, multiple media reports had shed light on her income status as well as an ignored payment to a veterinarian. The at-large councilwoman has been charged with hitting...
Jersey City ward map goes to court, but no decision made yet
Nearly seven months after its adoption, Jersey City’s controversial ward map had its day in court, appearing before a judge as both sides made oral arguments for and against proceeding with a lawsuit to overturn it, with the judge saying he will render a decision on it, potentially within a week or two.
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
qchron.com
Hirsch dead of reported suicide 2
Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according to the Daily News and other published reports. Hirsch had been scheduled to appear in Court today, Aug. 5, for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
Attorney sues Montclair, first responders, alleging years of stalking and harassment
Bloomfield attorney Theodore Bohn has filed a lawsuit against the Township of Montclair, Bloomfield resident Alex J. Timoff, 30 unnamed individuals and three unnamed juridical entities, alleging more than 15 years of “relentless and widespread” stalking and harassment. The alleged acts are in retaliation for Bohn’s work on...
Bayonne renames portion of Avenue C to Jada’s Way
Bayonne has officially dedicated a portion of Avenue C to the late Jada Domenique Moore. Avenue C from 1st Street to 2nd Street is now known as Jada’s Way. The tribute to the late Bayonne native comes just a little over two years after her untimely death. A tragedy...
Elderly Couple Dead in Fire at $2 Million North Jersey Estate
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – An elderly couple was killed during a fire that destroyed their...
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police
A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
Paterson man wounded in Godwin Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 22, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 9:38 p.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
