Read on mageenews.com
Related
The First 32 Winners of Multi-Million-Dollar Federal Workforce Grants
On Aug. 3, the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced grant awards to 32 industry-led workforce training partnerships in 31 states and Puerto Rico as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. The Good Jobs Challenge is part of the American Rescue Plan’s group of […]
yankodesign.com
AI-powered mobility vehicle. is the answer to responsible beekeeping in urban farms
Bees are vital for the planet, given they are excellent pollinators, and perhaps the most crucial link in maintaining biodiversity. They help in ensuring food security, and also diversify the kinds of plants and animals that are nurtured on the face of the earth. Perhaps that’s the reason beekeeping and pollination need to be promoted more than other things to maintain the balance.
Comments / 0