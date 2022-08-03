ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said.

According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.

Investigators say that once inside Wilson Mill Park, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police describe him as being between the ages of 25 and 35.

Detectives say they are still working to determine what the victim was doing inside the park they describe as “quiet.”

Neighbors, including Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone, say they started hearing rounds of shots around 9:45 p.m.

Boone says they have noticed that the park has become a hang out spot for a lot of young people.

“Many of my neighbors have been concerned about the activity here, it seems be just escalating,” she told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore.

There are surveillance cameras in the park, but police have not confirmed if the cameras captured the crime.

Currently, park hours run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boone wants Parks and Recreation to begin shutting city parks down around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

WSB Radio

