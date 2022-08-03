ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise receiving death threats over hit-and-run incident

By John Heinis
 3 days ago
Mick Nizz
3d ago

wow she did a hit and 🏃and you people are defending this🙊🙉🙈🤡🤡🤡.This is not Democratic or Republican its human life and responsibility??? if she's not willing to take responsibility for this How can we trust her governing

