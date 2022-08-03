Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise receiving death threats over hit-and-run incident

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia.Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29.Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.He was last seen in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.

1 DAY AGO