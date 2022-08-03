ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire concert this weekend

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Tommy and Me’ returns to Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A play, inspired in Hershey more than 50 years ago, is coming to the Hershey Theatre stage. “Tommy and Me” is about a football star and a sportswriter who idolized him as a kid; Then, he helped him get into the Football Hall of Fame.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

York’s First Friday features ‘Baby Rave’ event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Dallas, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Hershey, PA
Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Hershey, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Arkansas State
abc27.com

Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster’s ‘Art Alley’ returns for first Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City residents have some exciting things to look forward to for the weekend. Art Alley is back for the city’s first Friday series. About a dozen artists will showcase their art and sell their work, thanks to a partnership with the College of Art and Design.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
abc27.com

Penn National changes name after 50 years

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate. Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from...
GRANTVILLE, PA
abc27.com

HACC Harrisburg to celebrate ‘India Day’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Earth#Milwaukee#Hersheypark Stadium#Ticketmaster#Abc27 News#The Associated Press
abc27.com

Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Rite Aid selling former Camp Hill headquarters

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is selling its former Camp Hill headquarters after relocating to Philadelphia, according to a company spokesperson. Rite Aid had occupied the Hunter Lane property since 1991 and unveiled a new Philadelphia “collaboration center” in July 2022. Rite Aid previously had its headquarters in Camp Hill and opened its first store – then Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton – 60 years ago.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WITF

The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection

The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
YORK, PA
chronicle-express.com

Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy