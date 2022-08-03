Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI

Read on www.whqr.org
Related
columbuscountynews.com
Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed
A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill on Aug. 4. Per the BCSO, Hill is 26-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has long dreadlocks. Hill was last seen Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. around...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man pleads guilty to secretly recording up women’s skirts
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While on probation for secret peeping in Charlotte, a New Hanover County man is now heading to prison for a similar crime. Gabriel Jessie Gerold, 49, pleaded guilty to secretly using a photographic device to capture images underneath the clothing of women and for failing to disclose two email accounts, which is required, since Gerold is a sex offender registered with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit.
WLOS.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County law enforcement agencies take part in month-long active shooter training
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the county are undergoing an active shooter training, practicing a situational scenario at a high school in Rocky Point. An active school shooter was one of the many scenarios the Pender County Sheriff’s Office focused on in its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police searching for person of interest in armed robbery
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in part of the Grand Strand are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Thursday at The Home Depot located on Highway 17 North. Officials also...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
delawarevalleynews.com
Delco Male Gets Over A Year In Jail For Cyberstalking Woman
Karanjot Singh, 25, of Upper Darby, PA, will be spending the next year and a half in federal prison, after he was sentenced for cyber stalking a woman during the height of the pandemic. He went beyond sending text messages threatening to rape and murder both her and her family. He also sent the woman a photo of the school her children attended. The behavior started in March of 2020 and continued for nine months.
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
WECT
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown on Thursday, July 28. Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property. Thomas was...
foxwilmington.com
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
Comments / 0