CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. "She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO