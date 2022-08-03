ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NH

Corvette Driver Going 161 MPH Stopped by Traffic and Arrested

By Ryan Erik King
Jalopnik
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Danbury, NH
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
WTNH

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
theharlemvalleynews.net

Wappinger Fatal Crash Under Investigation

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a three-car fatal crash which occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at approximately 10 am on 8/4/22. Preliminary investigation has revealed that vehicle one operated by Katherine E. Woisin (age 85 of Wappinger) was pulling out...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Three vehicle crash in Stratford closes lane on Route 15

STRATFORD — One lane has been closed on Route 15 Northbound in Stratford this Saturday after a three vehicle crash, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash, which occurred between Exit 53 and Exit 54, was reported at 9:55 a.m., officials said. The rightmost lane was closed, officials...
STRATFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Driver Charged with Hit-and-Run after Hitting Child on a Bike

Greenwich Police said that on July 29 around 6:00pm, a Greenwich man driving his brother’s car hit a juvenile who was riding a bike in the roadway in the area of 168 North Water Street in Byram. Police said that when they arrived they rendered aid to the child,...
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash

Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Chevrolet
Public Safety
WTNH

Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times

Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
VERNON, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
theharlemvalleynews.net

Death of Florida woman leads to arrest

Wappingers Falls, New York – On August 3, 2022, the New York State Police investigated the death of a Florida woman who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive female in a vehicle. The woman identified as Victoria Barnes, aged 43 years, of Sebastian, FL, was discovered deceased by responding emergency medical personnel and New York State Police personnel.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

