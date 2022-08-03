ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk to build private airport in Austin: Report

By Jenny Goldsberry
Tesla C EO Elon Musk has plans to build another airport in Austin, Texas , for his private travel, according to multiple sources.

The proposed site for the new airport would be east of Austin, close to Bastrop, according to local outlet Austonia . A timeline and exact location remain unknown.

Gapped Bass LLC, an entity with ties to top executives at Musk's the Boring Company, purchased 73 acres in northwest Bastrop last year. By February, the company sought a permit from the Bastrop County Commissioners Court to build an 80,000-square-foot warehouse, likely used for the company's tunneling capabilities. Job postings surrounding the warehouse include mention of a tunneling technology known as "Prufrock."

TWITTER SUBPOENAS ELON MUSK ASSOCIATES AMID LAWSUIT OVER ACQUISITION

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on May 2, 2022, in New York.


Boring has had its headquarters in Pflugerville since December 2020, located three miles from the Austin Executive Airport. It has a 6,025-foot runway and over 130,000 square feet of community hangar space.

A year later, Tesla built its 2,500-acre gigafactory in southeast Travis County. At its grand opening, Musk noted its proximity to the Austin-Bergstrom International airport, five miles away.

Musk personally travels with a 2015 Gulfstream G650. A Twitter account tracking Musk's travels on the jet, @ElonJet, has over 479,000 followers. The Tesla CEO offered the account owner $5,000 to take it down, which was rejected. There have been reports that Musk put in for a new top-of-the-line private jet anticipated in early 2023.

AUSTIN, TX
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Bastrop, TX
State
Texas State
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
