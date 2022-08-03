Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150
While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Digital Trends
The Pixel Fold may skip an important feature used on other foldables
The anticipated Google Pixel Fold may lack a feature you would least expect to be absent from foldables — or any other smartphone, for that matter. According to a rumor by the Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media app Weibo (via 9to5Google), the Pixel Fold won’t have a selfie camera on its inner display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been
The Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus 10T come from the same place. What’s the best Android phone for your buck right now? Sure, every phone seeks to answer that question, but this is one rare occasion where we see two different companies with such a shared history deliver answers to the same question that are so different.
Digital Trends
The next iPad could ditch the headphone jack too
Apple is rumored to be upgrading the regular iPad later this year with new internals. Though an earlier leak suggested that the tablet would follow the same design language as its predecessor, a set of freshly leaked renders hint toward a design refresh. These renders have been published by MySmartPrice and have been attributed to CAD files sourced from a case maker.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Intel says GPUs supporting older games is still ‘a work in progress’
Intel has just shared a video update regarding the current state of gameplay on its Arc Alchemist GPUs. In a previous video, it was made clear that Intel’s cards may struggle with games that aren’t running on DirectX 12. The video makes it clear that optimizing Intel Arc...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
This concept reimagines a classic Mac app in desperate need of a revamp
One of Mac’s most used apps hasn’t seen a significant redesign in years. While the Contacts app works just fine, there are plenty of ways it could be improved, as shown in a fascinating new concept that reimagines it after being given the same treatment as many other apps bundled in MacOS.
Digital Trends
How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro
Any responsible owner of anything electronic needs to not only know how to use it but also how to reset it. That, too, is true for knowing how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro. Why? Maybe it's because Bluetooth sometimes is a fickle mistress — both on the side...
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to log into your Microsoft email account
Account holders for Microsoft email services are being targeted in a phishing campaign, according to security researchers from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz group. The objective behind the threat actors’ efforts is believed to be the breaching of corporate accounts in order to perform business email compromise (BEC) attacks. As reported...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is already available for some Galaxy S22 owners
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is beginning to roll out for select Galaxy S22 owners via the Samsung Members app. Today, Samsung announced the early rollout would be exclusive to Germany, South Korea, and the U.S. — but it quickly pulled the announcement from its website without a replacement (likely a sign that the post went up earlier than it should have). While Samsung works on getting its timing right, folks who’ve gotten early access to One UI 5 have taken to Twitter to show off the new features.
Digital Trends
Here’s why people are saying to avoid the $1,199 M2 MacBook Air
Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the new M2 chip has been controversial, to say the least. The new MacBook Air features a refreshed design and is the successor to the M1, Apple’s new M2 system-on-a-chip. But since the new M2 MacBook Air dropped, tech reviewers, experts, and regular...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
Digital Trends
New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust
According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all. AMD is also getting ready to launch the new...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s next foldables are getting more expensive
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, and a new leak has revealed the pricing of the next Galaxy products, at least in Europe. The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, or OnLeaks. As per the report, the new foldables and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 look to see pricing updates from 20 euros to as much as 200 euros.
Digital Trends
Be honest. Your next laptop doesn’t need a headphone jack
It’s been years since we’ve had to debate the merits of analog headphones jacks. But like it or not, we’ve all moved on from there in our smartphones, accepting the fact that wireless earbuds, USB-C (or Lightning) headphones, and the occasional dongle will suffice. Even the iPad Pro moved on from the beloved headphone jack.
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Digital Trends
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
Digital Trends
AMD Ryzen 7000 could hit new performance highs — at a price
AMD Ryzen 7000 is just around the corner, and now, we’ve come to know the rumored specifications of the first four CPUs of the lineup, including the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X. The specs certainly paint a positive picture...
Comments / 0