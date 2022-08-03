'The Good Fight' Season 6 Trailer Takes On 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Fallout — and Diane Lockhart on Drugs

Read on people.com
Related
People
Jennifer Grey Details Life-Changing Abortion, Says She's 'Heartbroken' After End of Roe v. Wade
Jennifer Grey is among countless women who are sharing their abortion stories following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. "I feel so emotional," the Dirty Dancing star, 62, told the Los Angeles Times of the ruling, which reversed nearly 50...
‘Virgin River’: Jack’s Romantic Past May Come Back to Haunt Him in Season 5
Jack's romantic past, namely his ex-wife, may come back to haunt what he and Mel are building in 'Virgin River' Season 5.
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Be More Diverse
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be more diverse and inclusive.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers'
Anne Heche's loved ones are asking for the public's prayers as she remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista.
startattle.com
Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, trailer, release date
The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now fears the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall. Startattle.com – Becoming Elizabeth | Starz. Mary and Elizabeth are briefly reunited in their love for their sick brother. Edward is distraught...
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and Everything to Know
The last time we saw the Bridgertons, Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) followed in his sister's footsteps and found his happily ever with the beautiful and independent Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Of course, all the details of the romance were reported in Lady Whistledown's society papers. While the author's identity remains anonymous to the people of the Ton, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) pieced the puzzle together in the final moments of Season 2 to find the person behind the column gossiping about the scandals of her family is none other than her best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
Purple Hearts: Netflix No 1 movie hailed as ‘beautiful’ by viewers despite critical hammering
The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.“Just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Hannah Dodd's Transformation Into Francesca
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Will Hannah Dodd be the diamond of Bridgerton season three? That's highly possible. Thanks to new pictures from set, we now know what Dodd's official debut as the new Francesca Bridgerton will look like. In the pics, the 27-year-old, who was announced as Ruby Stokes' replacement in the Netflix hit, looked right at home in a cream-colored Regency-era gown and sparkling diamonds. She also beamed as she stood next to her on-screen brother Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.
‘Fargo’: FX Reveals Major Season 5 Update
The FX series “Fargo” is coming back for season 5, and fans of the show have received some information about the upcoming season. “Fargo” is an anthology drama series that is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name. The show currently has 4 seasons, with each season taking place in aa different year. Season 1 takes place in 2006, season 2 takes place in 1979, season 3 takes place in 2010, and season 4 takes place in 1950. It was announced that season 5 will take place in 2019.
Comments / 0