Fairfax County likely to rename Lee and Lee-Jackson highways after route numbers

Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Planning for a new bridge connection between Fairfax and Loudoun counties over the Dulles Toll Road has officially begun. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a project agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority on Tuesday (Aug. 2) for the $196 million project. The vote was conducted with no discussion.
County leaders seek more sidewalks linking to Huntley Meadows Park
More sidewalks might be coming to Lockheed Blvd near Hybla Valley in an effort to create a better, safer connection to Huntley Meadows Park. Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay introduced a board matter on Tuesday (Aug. 2) calling for a portion of the leftover fiscal year 2022 budget to be used to fill a gap of about 1,500 feet of sidewalk on Lockheed Blvd leading up to the county-operated park.
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5
The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent...
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority
The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Morning Notes
McLean Police Shooting Not Justified, Family Says — The parents of Jasper Aaron Lynch, who was fatally shot four times by a Fairfax County police officer during a mental health crisis call on July 7, said in a statement that the police “could have, and should have, handled this far differently.” Their comments came after the county police department released footage of the encounter. [WTOP]
Circuitous Reston pedestrian refuge redesigned after community pressure
(Updated at 6:10 p.m.) Community pressure about a circuitous and convoluted pedestrian refuge at Village Road in Reston has prompted a redesign. Reston Association voiced its concerns about the “horrible initial design” of the refuge island in a letter to state and local transportation officials, according to RA spokesperson Mike Leone. The letter, along with community pressure, led to the rebuild and redesign effort.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
WTOP
I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
With nearly all mail ballots counted, Elrich has narrow lead in Montgomery County executive race
Ballot counting will continue — and could conclude — today in Montgomery County. After canvassers counted nearly 5,000 ballots on Friday, County Executive Marc... The post With nearly all mail ballots counted, Elrich has narrow lead in Montgomery County executive race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
More signs to deter speeding planned for Blake Lane after fatal crash
(Updated at 5 p.m.) Fairfax County is expanding an increased fine zone and installing more road signs along Blake Lane in an effort to discourage speeding and make the road safer after a fatal crash in June. The Board of Supervisors approved a plan yesterday (Aug. 2) to put up...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
Flood Watch coming to Fairfax County, starting Friday afternoon
After a stormy night, more rain is on the way this afternoon (Friday), prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. region. The alert will take effect at 3 p.m. and is currently set to continue until 11 p.m.
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
WTOP
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
