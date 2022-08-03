UMC ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF WORKING ADULTS

Read on kroxam.com
DAC REFERRED WORKER TAKES STRONG INITIATIVE AT HIS JOB IN THE CROOKSTON INN
Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) made a referral to the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) for Simon. VR and his parents asked the DAC to find a community job for Simon after he graduated from high school. The team (Simon, his parents, VR staff, Case Manager, and DAC staff) had an...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE SEARCHING FOR A NEW CONCESSIONS MANAGER FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston High School is currently searching for a new Concessions Stand Manager and is reaching out to the community to have someone take this important job for the 2022-23 School Year. The Concessions Stand Manager oversees running and managing all concessions stands for all home school sporting events starting...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS FINAL PUBLIC MEETING ON MULTI-USE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held a public Community meeting on Wednesday night in the Crookston High School Auditorium to hold its final public meeting about its multiuse complex stadium that is planned to begin construction during the 2022-23 School Year. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn began the meeting by sharing...
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 4, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Andy Oman State Farm Insurance and Christian Brothers Ford, Inc. on the week of August 1-5. Today is the last day of the Pirate Pride Football Camp for 3rd -6th grade from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY COMMITTEE LOOKS AT CHANGES TO THREE POLICIES INVOLING DRUGS AND COMPUTER PRIVACY
The Crookston Public Schools Policy Committee met inside the District Administrative Office on Wednesday afternoon to review and discuss changes made to three policies by the Minnesota School Board Association based off of legislature changes to state laws. The three policies were Drug and Alcohol Testing, Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School, and Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy.
SPORTS FEEVER – August 4, 2022 – VOTE YES ON AUGUST 9!!!!!
— — — It is hard to believe we are less than two weeks away from the first fall sports practice of the 2022-23 season! The great news is it looks to be another normal season (knock on wood). A few random thoughts this week – 1.The Twins...
UMC ATHLETICS HIRES ASSISTANT VOLLEYBALL COACH
The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bret Cariveau as interim assistant volleyball coach. Cariveau joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three years running PU5H VBC, a volleyball club he founded in Western Kentucky. “We are very excited to add Bret to our volleyball...
NO NEW FILINGS FOR CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD, MAYOR, OR CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) has filed for mayor. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No filings on Wednesday. WARD 4 – (Current seat held...
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit
Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
KIDS AT CASTLE IS RETURNING WITH THE THEME: “PADDLE AT CASTLE!” ON MONDAY
Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
