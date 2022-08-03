ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

UMC ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF WORKING ADULTS

kroxam.com
 3 days ago
Read on kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 4, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Andy Oman State Farm Insurance and Christian Brothers Ford, Inc. on the week of August 1-5. Today is the last day of the Pirate Pride Football Camp for 3rd -6th grade from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School.
PFIZER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Crookston, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
Crookston, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Crookston, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS POLICY COMMITTEE LOOKS AT CHANGES TO THREE POLICIES INVOLING DRUGS AND COMPUTER PRIVACY

The Crookston Public Schools Policy Committee met inside the District Administrative Office on Wednesday afternoon to review and discuss changes made to three policies by the Minnesota School Board Association based off of legislature changes to state laws. The three policies were Drug and Alcohol Testing, Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School, and Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

UMC ATHLETICS HIRES ASSISTANT VOLLEYBALL COACH

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Bret Cariveau as interim assistant volleyball coach. Cariveau joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three years running PU5H VBC, a volleyball club he founded in Western Kentucky. “We are very excited to add Bret to our volleyball...
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#College#Umn Crookston#Target
kroxam.com

Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit

Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

KIDS AT CASTLE IS RETURNING WITH THE THEME: “PADDLE AT CASTLE!” ON MONDAY

Transform an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure at this month’s Kids at Castle: Paddle at Castle! On August 8, in a celebration of water and the wonderful things all around us, Kids at Castle will feature a paddle event with the International Water Institute (IWI), a Treasure Hunt, water activities, and a new featured story on the Story Trail. The IWI will provide dryland water safety, life jackets, & a paddling overview, and short kayak trips of 10-15 minutes on the Red Lake River. The Treasure Hunt and Story Trail story will feature “Tiny, Perfect Things” by M.H. Clark, as kids are encouraged to find joy in the little things and appreciate what the world around us has to offer. Come observe, learn, find & paddle! “The whole world is a treasure waiting to be found!” All ages from 0 to 99 are encouraged to join! The event will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Castle Park, with paddling at the new kayak launch off of Woodland Ave & N Nelson St.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE

On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy