Justin, TX

Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them

By Chris Harris
People
 3 days ago
Comments / 377

FaQ2
3d ago

It's ironic that he didn't want his daughters to date anyone, now he's gonna have all kinds of dates! Hope prison justice serves him well! RIP young ladies, you certainly didn't deserve to die so young! 🙏🙏

Reply(11)
224
Sophie
3d ago

I watched a documentary based on this family. I intensely hate the mother. And the father was sexually abusing both of his daughters. The girls were beautiful. RIP....❣❣

Reply(4)
65
Mo TV
3d ago

it horrible when one of the people who u trust most hurts you. Also makes me wonder why people as horrible as that are gave two precious lives to look after .

Reply(1)
69
 

#Lured#Fbi#The Murders#Police#Violent Crime#Texas Dad#Lewisville High School#Kxas Tv
