Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives

Brian Gresehover. Image via Essential Utilities.

Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.

Gresehover, a member of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars , previously served as a senior project engineer for Aqua, where he oversaw a $150 million annual capital budget focused on planning, management, design, and renewal of the water distribution system.

In his new role, Gresehover will lead Aqua’s engineering department, providing key centralized support in areas such as hydraulic modeling, geographic information system (GIS), asset management, automation and process optimization, and large project management. His new role is critical to reducing water loss and risk and the continued reliability of operations.

“Under Brian’s strong leadership and expertise, Aqua has consistently replaced 100-plus miles of water main annually,” said Aqua president Colleen Arnold. “As the company has grown, we have identified a need to have a dedicated leader whose sole responsibility is engineering, and we’re thrilled to have Brian at the helm. His overall depth of experience in large plant design and asset management, coupled with his steady guidance and dependability, will serve us well.”

Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin said that “critical to the success of our company and reliable service delivery for our customers is ensuring we have a coordinated and efficient approach to our $500 million annual capital investment. We’re fortunate to have Brian’s leadership and look forward to this next chapter of his accomplished career.”

Gresehover has 17 years of engineering design, condition assessment, and planning experience, having served large water and wastewater utilities throughout North America. He is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

He is an active member of the American Water Works Association and previously had key roles within the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA, including chairperson. He received two awards for his role with the Chesapeake AWWA over the years.