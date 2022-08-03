Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga.
The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page :
At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the student without incident, and recovered the firearm. The student was not in possession of any ammunition. The student is now in the custody of local law enforcement. I appreciate the quick actions of our administrators and the quick response of our local law enforcement in this situation.-Jim Thompson, Superintendent, Screven County Schools
