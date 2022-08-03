The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers

Image via iStock.

As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on its list of the best cities for life sciences talent.

People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the city is highly regarded for having some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. For instance, the University of Pennsylvania is a leader in medical developments and innovations.

Naturally, the city being a hub for such, education has led to it being highly saturated with talented life sciences professionals. The cited report states that there are 16,430 life science researchers in the area.

That is a three percent increase across five years, contributing to Philadelphia being ranked even higher than other major cities such as Seattle.

However, even if you aren’t in the Delaware Valley, you should have no trouble finding work in this field. The same report also shared that life sciences careers have the second lowest unemployment rate in the country at just 0.6 percent.