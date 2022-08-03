Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows and Simply Shopping Fest Conclude

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo Sister Brand GU to Enter U.S. With SoHo Pop-up
Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo’s sister brand is branching out from Asia and entering the U.S. market, with a pop-up store planned for this fall. GU, the lower-priced, trend-driven brand owned by parent company Fast Retailing, has chosen New York’s SoHo as the site of its first retail presence in the West. “We want to accelerate the globalization of GU,” Osamu Yunoki, GU’s chief executive officer, said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “Until now, we have had strength in Asia and we were thinking of expanding from there step by step, but in order to...
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram Branding Takes Over Latest Fine Jewelry Collection
Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new campaign for its “Empreinte” fine jewelry collection, highlighted with the house’s signature Monogram branding. The range, first created in 2004, spotlights Louis Vuitton’s heritage through the use of some of the brand’s most iconic motifs. Crafted in 18k yellow, white and rose gold pieces, the collection features the LV initials designed by Georges Vuitton, as well as the signature Monogram Flower. The branding is applied to rings and bracelets, as well as ear cuffs, earrings and necklaces. Created with versatility in mind, each item can be worn on its own or layered with other jewelry pieces.
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Opens its Largest Flagship Store in Beijing
Seoul-based sunglasses label GENTLE MONSTER has officially opened its largest flagship store in the world at the Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center in Beijing, China. With a brand identity rooted in innovation and artistry, GENTLE MONSTER is known for its futuristic frames and stunning physical showcases to match — including its robot-filled Santa Clara Flagship and recent installations with Selfridges London and Son Heung-Min.
Rémy Martin, Usher and A.I. Technology to Reveal The Invisible, The Taste Of 1738 Accord Royal
Pictured: Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion | Photo credit:Remy Martin. On July 29, the Usher x 1738: A.I. Powered limited-edition bottle will be sold exclusively on BlockBar.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
26 Art hubs and galleries you should visit in Hong Kong
Looking to go gallery-hopping? Here's a list of our favourite places in town. If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis – as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.
Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country
American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.
Nancy Pelosi To Reportedly Meet 3 Prominent Human Rights Activists, Including A Tiananmen Square Demonstrator, In Taiwan
As a part of her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be meeting prominent human rights activists in Taiwan who suffered at the hands of China. What Happened: Pelosi is set to meet a Hong Kong bookseller on Wednesday who fled to the self-ruled island...
The 10 Best City Hotels in Central and South America
The multifaceted cultures and experiences of Central and South America hold a special appeal for travelers. As in past years, luxury resorts nestled amid bustling metropolises on the South American continent swept the category. Travel + Leisure readers voted for their favorite picks and applauded hotels' historic ties, central locations, and warm, welcoming service, from Buenos Aires to Guayaquil, Ecuador.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gucci and TAG Heuer Are Now Accepting ApeCoin at Boutiques Across the US
Click here to read the full article. Gucci is going bananas for ApeCoin. The Italian fashion house will now accept Bored Ape Yacht Club’s token ApeCoin (APE) for all in-store purchases in select boutiques across the US, according to a tweet shared on Tuesday. Gucci actually started accepting a range of cryptocurrencies back in May, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but it is the first luxury brand to embrace ApeCoin as a form of payment. Now accepting @ApeCoin payments via @BitPay, select Gucci boutiques in the USA expand the range ofcryptocurrencies available for in-store purchases, yet another step in...
Best boutique hotels in Barcelona 2022: Where to stay for fine dining, location and a sea view
Barcelona is one of the world’s most visited cities, and its tourism boom back in 2016 brought with it a rise in accommodation options across the board, from the new breed of savvy youth hostels to skyscraping business hotels.But where it really excels is in that particular combination of quirky and stylish that encapsulates the spirit of the city itself and needn't always break the bank. Here’s the pick of Barcelona's best boutique hotels.The best boutique hotels in Barcelona are:Best for romance: The Wittmore, Booking.comBest for rooftop swims: The Hoxton, Booking.comBest for dining: Sir Victor, Booking.comBest for a sea view:...
'Living Sculpture' Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British artist Daniel Lismore's monumental pieces of "wearable art" featuring everything from rubbish to elaborate headgear studded with jewels took centre stage at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday.
hypebeast.com
Man in Tokyo Effortlessly Robbed of $55,000 USD 18K-Gold Rolex Yacht-Master II
Even if Japan does sit on the list of top 10 safest countries in the world, this next story proves that you should always be cautious when selling your high-valued goods — especially a $55,000 USD 18K gold USD Rolex Yacht-Master II. A man from Saitama, Tokyo scheduled a...
Time Out Global
The best French restaurants in Singapore
The golden age of French dining was never really over in Singapore. In recent years, it was French restaurants that dominated the recent editions of the Michelin Guide and there was a good handful of French restaurants that again clinched us spots on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. While decorated fine-dining establishments may get most of the limelight – as they should, Singapore has also been steadily building up a broad portfolio that traverses price points and culinary regions. Be hungry, be very hungry, for we have surveyed the landscape to spotlight the best French establishments worthy of your money.
traveltomorrow.com
Discover Antwerp’s fully high-tech automated hotel
The A-Stay hotel in Antwerp, Belgium, allows guests to do everything by themselves. Founded by Antwerp businessman Ben Van Loo, the high-tech hotel has just a few employees working on site. If the guests want, there is no need to talk to any staff member. Guests can check-in by scanning...
hotelnewsme.com
Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island Celebrates One Year of Success
This summer, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island celebrates its first anniversary, marking a year of achievements in guest numbers, sustainability and operations. The expansive property officially opened its doors in July 2021 in Ras Al Khaimah’s newest beachfront destination, Marjan Island and within the year has quickly become the destination of choice in the Northern Emirate for families, couples and friends alike. The largest Hampton by Hilton in the world, the property features a 750-metre beach, infinity pool and awe-inspiring sea views, perfect for sun-seekers. For gastronomes, Karma Kafe and Claw BBQ provide a fun-filled culinary escape with live entertainment. Claw BBQ is home to the widely recognised ‘Mechanical Bull’; the record for which currently stands at 46 seconds. The hotel also brings together a diverse team comprised of 34 nationalities, offering guests outstanding levels of service.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Shortlist unveiled for photography award
Images of elderly people hanging out their washing during the Covid-19 lockdown have been nominated for a prestigious photography prize. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day are among the works shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Prize. Alexander Komenda and Haneem Christian were also nominated from...
cntraveler.com
The Orient Express Is Resuming Its Legendary Journeys From Paris—and It’s More Glamorous Than Ever
Over the past two years, trains have become the transport of choice for a growing number of travelers, both in the U.S and Europe, thanks to improved services and connections, an emphasis on the environment, and new investments in high-speed rail lines (the E.U. is aiming to double high-speed rail use by 2030 and triple current levels by 2050).
Comments / 0