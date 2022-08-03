ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

This Year’s Hot Real Estate Market May Come with Big New Capital Gains Taxes for Home Sellers

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzcA6_0h3IR5Vl00
Image via iStock.

For those selling their homes since the pandemic started, the real estate market has seemed kind of nice. Lack of available inventory meant many properties were getting lots of competition, resulting in offers over asking.

But The New York Times describes how the pandemic threw the typical housing market out of whack for the last few years, and now there may be repercussions for that in the form of taxes.

In short, those increased offers on homes are a double-edged sword, since it initially gives you more, but could also nudge you into a higher tax bracket.

Capital gains taxes kick in for solitary tax filers at $250,000, and for married couples, it starts at $500,000.

The average American household certainly is not making half a million dollars per year, but when factoring in a competitive offer on your house being sold? That could put you over that threshold.

The New York Times mentions how in recent years the average sale price of a single-family home has risen to $353,600. And if you were maybe planning to flip a couple of properties while the current market has lots of buyers, that could also hurt you.

Those exclusion amounts previously mentioned for solitary tax filers and married couples. You only qualify for those if you have actually lived in the house as your main residence for at least two of the last five years. So in essence, you only get that tax break on your main residence.

There are ways you can still attempt to avoid qualifying for the capital gains taxes. For instance, any necessary improvements you made to the home can be factored in at income tax time to help you stay under that limit. You could also postpone selling your home until you meet that two-year eligibility to avoid being penalized.

Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group which offers retainer-based advice and access to accredited investments told MONTCO Today that, “there are several exceptions to the general rules when it comes to real estate and income taxes.

“You definitely want to discuss your particular situation with your accountant or financial advisor,” urges Hubler. “In many cases, sellers are “trading up” and may not have any flexibility in the process. However, if you have the flexibility and meet the requirements as an accredited investor, there are options for you to defer the taxes on the capital gains of the sale of your main property or a secondary property.”

Ultimately, the current housing market has only sparked discussion over whether the income caps for married couples and single tax filers should be increased. They have remained stagnant since 1997, while prices on everything else have only increased.

If you want to learn more about the potential taxes many could now face on their homes, read the New York Times story here.

_________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEfae_0h3IR5Vl00
Fred Hubler

Want to know if you’re on the right path financially? CCWMG’S Second Opinion Service (SOS) is a no-obligation review with one of  Creative Capital Wealth Management Group‘s Wealth Strategists. 

It’s simply not possible to get a reliable second opinion from the same person who gave you the first one. Click here to schedule an SOS meeting with Fred and his team.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Bracket#Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The New York Times#American
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy