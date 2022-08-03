A Mix of Old and New Coming to the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival

Read on etvnews.com
Related
Live Entertainment Turned Up to Ten
Kenny Driggs of West Coast Show Support recently highlighted all of the musical entertainment, updates and improvements that will be gracing the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival this year. The live entertainment will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. on Main Street with Ricardo Romero’s Latin Jazz...
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
HMS Football Players Paint the Town Red
Playbooks, conditioning and about five gallons of red paint. For members of the Helper Middle School football team, which won’t have its first game until Aug. 31, football camp took place on the field and in its community. About 30 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students took to Helper...
Accomplishment | Patricia Blanton
Patricia Blanton completed her Ph.D. of Education in Organizational Leadership from Liberty University in December 2021. She was a graduate of Carbon High School. As a first-generation college student, she completed her Bachelor of Education from USU in 2010. She earned two more degrees from USU; a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership in 2017 and a Master of Human Resources in 2019.
