Five biggest announcements from August 3 Pokemon Presents livestream

Today saw the broadcast of the August 3 Pokémon Presents, and while you catch up on everything that was revealed, we’re going to run through the five biggest announcements we saw from the upcoming Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet. We now know the release date, names of several new Pokémon, and even have a better idea of how the main game will play out.

For all of those details and more, just take a look at our breakdown of the biggest announcements from today’s livestream below. Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet are shaping up the be the best Pokémon games yet available on Nintendo Switch.

Legendary transformer Pokémon

The two flagship Pokémon for the new games are called Koraidon and Miraridon, and unlike most legendary Pokémon, you’ll be paired with one of them from near the beginning of the game. These legendary Pokémon will act as transporation, literally being able to run, swim, and even fly through the world while you ride on top of them. They look a little bit weird, yes, but they’re also essential for the new style of gameplay.

Full open-world RPG

In the presentation Scarlet & Violet were referred to as the first full open-world Pokémon games, though it’s not certain whether or not this includes Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If it does, then that likely means that this game takes place in a single sprawling open world, known as Paldea, instead of a few different biomes. Very exciting, and of course traversing these huge areas will be much easier when riding on top of a legendary Pokémon.

Gym battles, storylines

Yes, this game does have traditional gym battles and a Victory Road for you to ascend before challenging the toughest trainers in the land, but there’s more. Gym battles are just one of three separate storylines you can engage in while traversing Paldea at your leisure. And yes, you can challenge the gyms in any order you like. Similar to Breath of the Wild, it really seems like you’ll be able to approach and engage with the world of Paldea at your own pace.

Terastallize and Tera types

Pokémon have a brand new secondary type that doesn’t show itself until you Terastallize. To explain, Pokémon now have Tera types, and a Pokémon’s Tera type is activated when Terastallized. This turns the Pokémon into a crystal version of itself which will have the properties of the Pokémon’s Tera type. This adds an extra dynamic to battle, meaning you not only have to have a solid party, but complimentary Tera types to counter strategies in battle.

Launches November 18, 2022, pre-orders available now

A confirmed release date? Don’t mind if I do. Yes, Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet are available globally on November 18, 2022, allowing everyone to dive into the world of Paldea and experience these games together. Pre-orders are available now for excitable fans, and include special bonuses depending on what retailer you pre-order from. Not long to wait now Pokémon fans!

