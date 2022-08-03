ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Sqa_0h3IONdb00
DJ Digital

The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week.

As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall.

To be clear, I'm not talking about hanging out inside of the actual Acadiana Mall; although that was also a very cool place to hang out too (and for some, it still is). I'm talking outside of the Acadiana Mall—where the cool kids kicked it while waiting for their parents to pick them up and the "bad" cool kids smoked cigarettes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406DBE_0h3IONdb00

Times have changed and hanging out at our Lafayette malls isn't what it used to be. Most malls have adapted consumer habits have changed along with the layouts. Most of the time, when I need something from the Acadiana Mall, it's an in-and-out process.

I think it's also fair to say that we're also older, and "hanging out" at the mall doesn't hold the same top-tier appeal that it did back in our glorious adolescence.

But do you know what is still there from those days? The mess we made.

From the dirt and sludge that the millions of steps have ground into the concrete, to spilled drinks (remember those huge $0.75 sodas from the food court?), and chewing gum that is at least "20 years old"—to say the entrances to the Acadiana Mall were looking rough would be an understatement.

Thanks to an overnight cleaning from a local pressure washing business, the Acadiana Mall is looking better than it has in quite some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYpPu_0h3IONdb00
Facebook, Wyatt's Washes

Wyatt's Washes had the task of cleaning the gunk and junk off of the Acadiana Mall entrances and the before and after photos are very telling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z1I0_0h3IONdb00
Facebook, Wyatt's Washes

Based on their Facebook post, the Acadiana Mall was very happy to see its newly cleaned entryways.

Perhaps the best part about this story is seeing community staples count on local businesses to get cleaned up. Cajun Field is partnered with Under Pressure to keep the home of the Ragin' Cajuns looking good.

Recently, L.A. Drone Services has been using drones to clean the roof of the CAJUNDOME.

Now we have Wyatt's Washes is giving the Acadiana Mall a much-needed facelift.

Checking out the before and after pictures, it seems like the Acadiana Mall is super satisfied.

All we have to do is not spit our gum out onto the sidewalk and it should be fine for another 20 years.

Congrats to the Acadiana Mall and a big shout out to the local businesses that are keeping our Lafayette landmarks fresh.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Acadiana this Weekend

(KLFY) – The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Acadiana and will be in the area through the weekend. As one of the most famous and recognizable vehicles, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile can be found throughout the Acadiana area this weekend with stops in Bunkie, Kaplan, and Jennings. The...
JENNINGS, LA
brproud.com

New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Malls#Chewing Gum#Acadiana#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Acadiana Mall
KLFY.com

LSP collecting donations for a back to school drive

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police and Once Was Inc will be collecting schools supplies for students Pre-K through 12th grade with a veteran parent. Donations can be dropped off through August 12 at LSP Troop I located at 21E Pont Des Mouton Rd Lafayette, LA 70507 and Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 .
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

3 injured in Madison Avenue shooting Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people have been injured in a shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the 2000 block of Madison Avenue where two juveniles and an adult were shot. The police say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy