Target Shooting with a Firearm Temporarily Banned on 25 Utah Wildlife Management Areas
Due to continuing drought conditions and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in conjunction with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, are temporarily restricting recreational target shooting with a firearm on 25 wildlife management areas across the state. Wildlife management areas help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on...
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
Tips to Decrease Impacts to Fish During Hot Summer Months
Earlier this summer, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources fisheries biologists offered some tips to help minimize impacts to fish while fishing at lakes and reservoirs during a drought. If you are heading to a river or stream instead, here are some tips to decrease stress on a variety of fish species and increase their survival when releasing them:
Tax Increase Proposed by Emery School District
The Emery County School District has proposed to increase its property tax revenue. Members of the community will be able to give input on the proposed tax increase during a public hearing on Aug. 10. According to a public notice issued by the school district, if the proposed budget is...
July “Hiking is My Therapy” Trails Conquered
Though the weather has stayed quite warm, the “Hiking is My Therapy” fundraiser has not ceased. The hikers persevered through the month of July and came out on top. Last month, the two trails that were hiked were the Crandall Canyon Trail and the Left Hand Fork Trail that is located in Huntington Canyon.
Celebrate 116 Years of Melon Days
Green River looks to celebrate its 116 annual Melon Days Festival Sept. 16-17. Through the hard work of the melon growing families in Green River, tasty, flavorful, delicious melons are something to celebrate!. Green River Watermelons are world renowned, and the community, visitors, family and friends get together for melon-munching...
HMS Football Players Paint the Town Red
Playbooks, conditioning and about five gallons of red paint. For members of the Helper Middle School football team, which won’t have its first game until Aug. 31, football camp took place on the field and in its community. About 30 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students took to Helper...
Live Entertainment Turned Up to Ten
Kenny Driggs of West Coast Show Support recently highlighted all of the musical entertainment, updates and improvements that will be gracing the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival this year. The live entertainment will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. on Main Street with Ricardo Romero’s Latin Jazz...
