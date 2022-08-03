Fla. flight nurse suspended after discrepancies seen in air ambulance’s controlled substance logs

Read on www.ems1.com
Florida Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing, Attempting To Thwart Husband’s Suicide
A woman was critically injured while trying to stop her husband from committing suicide by knife. According to investigators, on Thursday at 4:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Pacific Avenue in Tavernier, Florida regarding a disturbance involving a stabbing. Deputies arrived to find 54-year-old Thomas
flkeysnews.com
One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys
At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
WSVN-TV
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Search continues for 5 missing migrants after migrant boat capsizes off Keys, killing 2
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A rustic boat with 15 migrants on board overturned on Friday off the lower Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers found two dead. The Coast Guard was searching for five overnight after rescuing eight Cuban migrants about...
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
flkeysnews.com
Three snorkelers die in the Keys, and a state police boat was possibly involved with one
The body of a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, Florida, was pulled from the water in the Lower Keys, and state wildlife police called it a “fatal boating accident” that possibly could have involved one of their own patrol boats. The man had been snorkeling off Key Haven...
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local
Key West is a small island in the Florida Keys that is known for its laid-back atmosphere and coral reefs. The island has a long history dating back to the early 1800s when it was settled by pirates and wreckers. Situated at the southernmost point of the continental US, Key West is famous for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. But there’s much more to this island city than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary on your next vacation, check out these 10 unique places to see in Key West.
Florida Man Charged In Murder Of Girlfriend After Claiming She Committed Suicide
A Florida man has been charged for fatally shooting his girlfriend after claiming she committed suicide earlier this month. Sean Booth Chidester, 39, was charged with murder in the case. “Thankfully, there are few murders in the Florida Keys, but when they do occur the
