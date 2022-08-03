ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Fla. flight nurse suspended after discrepancies seen in air ambulance’s controlled substance logs

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flkeysnews.com

One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys

At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
AmraBeg

Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local

Key West is a small island in the Florida Keys that is known for its laid-back atmosphere and coral reefs. The island has a long history dating back to the early 1800s when it was settled by pirates and wreckers. Situated at the southernmost point of the continental US, Key West is famous for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. But there’s much more to this island city than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary on your next vacation, check out these 10 unique places to see in Key West.
KEY WEST, FL

