Royals' Amir Garrett cites 'disrespect' from fans after throwing a drink at White Sox crowd

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Amir Garrett has had some heated moments on the field in the past, but this one involved fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

We don’t know the circumstances surrounding what happened Tuesday night, but video of Garrett tossing a drink at a fan in Chicago went viral, and you can hear the fan saying something like, “I was just talking …” to a stadium worker.

But what we do know is Garrett responded on Twitter: “Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks. I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?”

A reminder: These are human beings playing a game. If the fan did cross the line with something he said, that’s not OK.

