Eunice, LA

Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl.

In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.

“She had multiple areas of brain bleed. You see something like that maybe in a car wreck,” testified Jevin Bordelon, who The Advocate points out examined Victoria Renee LeJeune at Acadian Medical Center in February 2013. “When you see bruises like that, it’s textbook abuse. I’ve never seen anything so severe.”

Little Victoria died from blunt force trauma to the head, says St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre. According to The Advocate, testimony revealed Victoria was found with no pulse and abrasions around her lips, moth, head, and knees and her body temperature was 94.2 degrees.

Miller was found guilty of Negligent Homicide. According to Louisiana law, negligent homicide is definded as:

  1. The killing of a human being by criminal negligence.
  2. The killing of a human being by a dog or other animal when the owner is reckless and criminally negligent in confining or restraining the dog or other animal.

Because the victim was under the age of ten, Louisiana law says Miller faces a minimum of two years but no more than five years in prison.

If the victim killed was under the age of ten years, the offender shall be imprisoned at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, for not less than two nor more than five years.

The scheduled sentencing date for Miller will be August 18, 2022, and will be carried out by Judge Ledricka Thierry.

