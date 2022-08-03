Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board

Elyse Lupin. Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group.

Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.

Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.

The center ’s board members unite their individual expertise in hope of increasing the overall visibility of the organization and further allow it to provide community members with accessibility to grief support services and programs.

Lupin has been in the marketing world for over 30 years and provides counsel in the areas of:

Marketing strategy

Branding

Product marketing

Email and digital marketing

Acquisition and retention marketing

Marketing creative

Social media

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA with a concentration in marketing from Boston University. Her broad background stems from years of working at big name brands such as Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, NBC, and New Balance Athletic Shoe.

“I was drawn to the center because I know how hard it can be to lose someone, and I love the services that the center provides to people who are experiencing loss,” Lupin said.

“In addition, my friend Audrey Ditzler spoke so highly of her experience being a board member, so that was a draw as well… . I hope [the center] becomes a household name across the Greater Philadelphia area, and everyone who needs their services and support can receive it,” she concluded.

The Center for Loss and Bereavement is a nonprofit with 23 years’ experience offering professional grief counseling services, as well as helpful resources, training, partnerships, and presentations on grief awareness and counseling to Greater Philadelphia communities.

Its vision is for “…All facing loss to find solace and renewed strength while investing in life.”