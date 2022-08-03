ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippack, PA

Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQXWt_0h3INCtP00
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group.

Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.

Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.

The center’s board members unite their individual expertise in hope of increasing the overall visibility of the organization and further allow it to provide community members with accessibility to grief support services and programs.

Lupin has been in the marketing world for over 30 years and provides counsel in the areas of:

  • Marketing strategy
  • Branding
  • Product marketing
  • Email and digital marketing
  • Acquisition and retention marketing
  • Marketing creative
  • Social media

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA with a concentration in marketing from Boston University. Her broad background stems from years of working at big name brands such as Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, NBC, and New Balance Athletic Shoe.

“I was drawn to the center because I know how hard it can be to lose someone, and I love the services that the center provides to people who are experiencing loss,” Lupin said.

“In addition, my friend Audrey Ditzler spoke so highly of her experience being a board member, so that was a draw as well… . I hope [the center] becomes a household name across the Greater Philadelphia area, and everyone who needs their services and support can receive it,” she concluded.

The Center for Loss and Bereavement is a nonprofit with 23 years’ experience offering professional grief counseling services, as well as helpful resources, training, partnerships, and presentations on grief awareness and counseling to Greater Philadelphia communities.

Its vision is for “…All facing loss to find solace and renewed strength while investing in life.”

Elyse Lupin may be contacted via her LinkedIn profile or at Elysium Marketing Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence

Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

beMarketing Shortlisted for Four 2022 Global Digital Excellence Awards

beMarketing is in the running for a number of industry awards this fall.mage via the Global Digital Excellence Awards. beMarketing, the Philadelphia-based marketing and advertising agency, announces its shortlist in the esteemed Global Digital Excellence Award. This annual recognition program acknowledges outstanding digital websites, campaigns, tools, and teams from across the globe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
City
Skippack, PA
Skippack, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MONTCO.Today

Medicare Education Services Provides a Helpful Path through the Health Insurance Jargon Jungle

Medicare Education Services helps demystify some of the financial terms surrounding healthcare,. The language of financial services can be a complex one for unfamiliar consumers. As a blend of concepts — often peppered with legal jargon and regulatory caveats — the verbiage can easily confuse the public. David Morrison, owner and advisor for Medicare Education Services, Pottstown, has taken the time to define a few.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Marketing#Pres#Business Industry#Linus Business#Elysium Marketing Group#Bereavement Board#The Center For Loss#The Walt Disney Company#Nbc#New Balance Athletic Shoe
CBS Philly

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operatImage via Exelixis Inc. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PennLive.com

Rite Aid to sell former headquarters

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy