MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College seeks Administrative Support Secretary. Image via iStock.

Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell, invites applications for the part-time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. This career assists the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development, and Faculty Development efforts.

Specific duties include:

Coordinating the order of supplies, food, travel, and other deliverables to support leadership development, talent management, faculty development, and additional initiatives through the Office of the Administrative Services. The secretary will also submit requisitions and marketing requests, maintain purchase orders, and assist the unit director

Tracking, filing, and organizing all related paperwork for the unit, such as faculty development, professional development training, and orientation

Scheduling and coordinating appointments, committees, events, training invites, and meetings to support leadership development, talent management, and faculty development

Greeting visitors, faculty, and staff; providing general information regarding policies, procedures, and additional requests

The ideal candidate will possess the following:

Education/Training/Work Experience

High school diploma or GED required



Six months directly applicable formal training or equivalent on-the-job training



Communication and computer skills

Specialized Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge of specific software or processes



Customer service experience

Ability to:

Multitask



Give close attention to detail



Maintain confidentiality



Prioritize workloads



Work within a team-oriented setting

Montgomery County Community College offers a comprehensive curriculum of more than 100 degree and certificate programs, a Virtual Campus, a Culinary Arts Institute , a Municipal Police Academy, and specialized workforce development programs, all of which leverage the College’s nationally ranked use of innovative technology.

An Achieving the Dream Leader College, the institution is positioned at the vanguard of national efforts to increase completion, improve learning outcomes, and remove barriers to access for more than 24,000 students annually.

The college is also recognized regionally and nationally for its sustainability leadership, work with military veterans, and community service and service-learning opportunities. Montgomery County Community College was recognized by NISOD and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education as one of 16 “2021 Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges.”

Applications for the Administrative Support Secretary role are being taken online .

Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) has a strong institutional commitment to diversity and is dedicated to excellence through diversity in education and employment. MCCC, an EEO employer, provides equal employment and educational opportunities to all who are qualified. In keeping with the College’s diversity initiative, MCCC seeks and welcomes applications from diverse candidates, those who have had multicultural experience, and those who can demonstrate a commitment to diversity.