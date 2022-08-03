Research: Could Bitcoin be positioned to thrive amid global bearish signals for the US economy?

Read on cryptoslate.com
Dollar edges lower as currency markets pull back on Friday's moves
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday, losing some of the gains it had made from Friday's U.S. jobs data, as currency markets pulled back on their initial reaction and waited for Wednesday's inflation data to give more clues about the Federal Reserve's next steps.
Research: Miner data shows Bitcoin could have bottomed
Catching the coveted Bitcoin bottom requires analyzing more than just its price. One of the most reliable indicators of market bottoms has historically been miner data. Often considered to be one of the most resilient players in the crypto ecosystem, miners capitulate only when Bitcoin becomes too expensive to mine.
Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization, has released a special report entitled “Understanding Cryptocurrency,” which compares digital assets to the invention of “the internet, cars, and electricity.”. The Internet of Value. Produced by its Global Investment Strategy Team, the report published...
Arthur Hayes predicts Ethereum will reach $5K after merge if Fed pivots
BitMEX’s founder Arthur Hayes has predicted that Ethereum’s (ETH) price could rise to $5,000 if the merge upgrade is successful and the Federal Reserve goes ahead with its pivot. Hayes also revealed that the current price of Ethereum represents a tremendous buying opportunity for investors as it is...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Homebuilders are fearing what 6 months ago was unthinkable: Oversupply
New house prices are falling as homebuilders get put 'on their a--.'
Emerson to sell InSinkErator to Whirlpool for $3 billion
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Monday said that it would sell its food waste disposer business InSinkErator to home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp for $3 billion.
Voyager users to have withdrawal access by Aug. 11
Embattled crypto lender Voyager Digital has revealed that its users could have access to their funds from Aug. 11. According to the announcement, the Court’s Aug. 4 ruling has approved its request to restore access to cash held for the benefit of Voyager’s customers at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.
Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
Voyager secures court approval to refund $270M, says it received better offers than FTX bid
Struggling crypto lender Voyager Digital has been allowed to return its customer’s $270 million deposited with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on August 4. According to the report, Judge Michael Wiles ruled that Voyager had presented a “sufficient basis” to allow its customers access to their...
BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return
Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
Researchers say they discovered consensus level attack on Ethereum — miners cheating the system to earn more
A research paper published by The Hebrew University in Israel reports having discovered the “first evidence of a consensus-level attack on a major cryptocurrency.” The paper is currently awaiting peer review but utilizes publicly available on-chain data and Ethereum’s open source codebase to affirm its conclusions. At...
