Announcing "Strangers on the Internet" Podcast

Facebook, Instagram Posts Flagged as False for Rejecting Biden's Recession Wordplay
Meta's third-party fact-checkers have flagged as "false information" posts on Instagram and Facebook accusing the Biden administration of changing the definition of a recession in order to deny that the U.S. economy has entered one. This is yet another reminder that the project of purportedly independent fact-checking on social media is a highly partisan one, in which legitimately debatable opinions are passed off as objective truth.
Beyoncé, Under Fire for Using an 'Ableist Slur,' Chooses Self-Censorship
"I'm Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don't play/Now eat the cake, Anna Mae," rapped Jay-Z on Beyoncé's 2013 hit "Drunk in Love." It was a reference to Ike and Tina Turner's abusive relationship, and to the memorable diner scene from the 1993 biopic, What's Love Got to Do With It, in which a jealous Ike smashes cake into Tina's face.
Netflix Files Copyright Lawsuit Against Creators of Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Netflix has filed a lawsuit against the creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, alleging copyright infringement. The musical, which won a Grammy this year, has gained popularity (and sold out shows) since its inception on TikTok in January 2021. The lawsuit alleges that the musical's creators, Abigail Barlow and Emily...
Dr. Seuss' Books Gained Popularity After They Were Removed
And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937) wasn't just the first book Theodor Geisel published as Dr. Seuss. It was among the six titles his literary estate ceased publishing and licensing last year because they "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong." The volume...
Brickbat: Show Off
Police in Mumbai, India, have charged actor Ranveer Singh with sale or circulation of obscene material, sale of obscene objects to a young person, and insulting the modesty of any woman after he posted nude pictures of himself on Instagram. The photos were from a photo shoot for Paper magazine. An organization who filed a complaint with police claimed that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
Immortality in the Metaverse
Would you want your persona to live forever in the metaverse after your physical body shuffles off this mortal coil? That is what the metaverse platform Somnium Space plans to offer its users, starting in the next year or so, with its Live Forever service. By applying an unspecified artificial...
