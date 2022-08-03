Announcing "Strangers on the Internet" Podcast

Police in Mumbai, India, have charged actor Ranveer Singh with sale or circulation of obscene material, sale of obscene objects to a young person, and insulting the modesty of any woman after he posted nude pictures of himself on Instagram. The photos were from a photo shoot for Paper magazine. An organization who filed a complaint with police claimed that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

