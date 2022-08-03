ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSACT_0h3IGk1s00
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operatImage via Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Exelixis is presently working with Brandywine Trust Realty to develop a King of Prussia plot on Park Ave., east of 1st Ave., near the Valley Forge Casino Resort. It seeks 200,000–250,000 square feet, split among offices and labs.

“Exelixis decided to locate its East Coast office in King of Prussia due to its convenience and accessibility to much of the Greater Phila. and central New Jersey talent base,” read a corporate email explaining the interest. “Access to this talent pool will allow the company to broaden its employee base to meet the goals of our ambitious expansion plans in the coming years.”

Exelixis anticipates more than 600 employees to eventually work on Park Ave. The biotech company said that an agreement with Brandywine had yet to be reached on the development and that the timing and planning for it is underway.

For the time being, Exelixis is making do with a temporary office on Freedom Business Center Drive (a short distance from Park Ave.) and rented lab space in Radnor.

Exelixis’ business focus is cancer treatments.

More on this expansion of commercial space in King of Prussia is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Medical Equipment Company Acquired by Houston Rival

Exton-based Freedom Medical, a company that rents medical equipment and provides related outsourced support services to hospitals and long-term care centers, was acquired earlier this week by its Houston rival US Med-Equip for an undisclosed sum, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The acquisition accelerated US Med-Equip’s national...
EXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Of Prussia, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Radnor Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
King Of Prussia, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence

Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Biotech Company#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Exelixis Inc#Brandywine Trust Realty
PennLive.com

Rite Aid to sell former headquarters

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
aroundambler.com

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler

The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy