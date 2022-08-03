Harleysville Telecom-Tech Firm Earns Woman’s Business Enterprise Certification

Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc., Harleysville, has achieved certification as a woman's business enterprise. Image via iStock.

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) — a Florida certification organization — has vetted and accepted Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc., Harleysville, into its network.

Excel is a telecommunications and cabling technology solutions provider serving large, Fortune 500 clients in the financial, healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and commercial industries.

To be eligible for WBENC recognition, a business entity must be:

Owned by women who are U.S. citizens or legal residents

A for-profit, U.S. business

Verified as 51 percent owned by a woman or a group of women

or a group of women Led by a female top executive officer with technical expertise who is responsible for daily operations

The process also includes site visits and an in-depth business review.

“Receiving WBE certification provides a critical opportunity to strengthen existing connections, foster developing relationships, and celebrate construction industry diversity,” said Kristen Mallonee, Excel president. “Through Excel’s commitment to inclusive company culture — where each member has a voice and feels supported — our team has created an environment aligned with the core values of the WBENC .”

This Excel achievement was part of an internal priority to boost inclusivity in the workplace and positioned as a competitive advantage. “Becoming WBE certified was a top priority of ours to relationship-building with our customers,” said Derek Loux, Excel Communications VP. “If all we offered were cabling and technology solutions, we wouldn’t be thriving. Our team — the human element — that’s the key to our success,” he concluded.