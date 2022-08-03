Natchez receives $750K in federal funding to improve air service
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. One of the communities that were awarded was Natchez, Miss.
According to reports, Natchez, Miss. was awarded $750,000 in federal funding. The funding will help the city maintain and build air service options.
In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods. We’re proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Comments / 0