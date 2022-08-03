ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez receives $750K in federal funding to improve air service

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. One of the communities that were awarded was Natchez, Miss.

According to reports, Natchez, Miss. was awarded $750,000 in federal funding. The funding will help the city maintain and build air service options.

In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods. We’re proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Politics
Magnolia State Live

Here’s your chance to hear the Mississippi singing trio that has taken the country music world by storm. Chapel Hart part of upcoming music festival lineup.

It’s a happy coincidence that one of the bands scheduled to appear in the music lineup for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent and was showered with golden confetti. The Natchez Balloon Festival has announced the music line-up for 2022, the 37th year...
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

One Concordia Parish escapee apprehended by deputies; still searching for two other escapees

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has been apprehended. Ryan McKinney and Carlos Ramos are still on the run. If you have any information regarding the inmates, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231. […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
