county17.com
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
county17.com
New team takes command with Fish Fire 10% contained; area closure in effect in Black Hills in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Wednesday morning, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire discovered on Sunday afternoon has burned an estimated 6,476 acres, according to a Wednesday morning update from Wyoming State Forestry posted to InciWeb.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
kbhbradio.com
Type 1 Incident Management Team takes over operations of the Fish Fire
SUNDANCE, Wyo. – A Type 1, Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team has taken over operations of the Fish Fire, burning in northeast Wyoming. The fire, as of this morning, stands at 6,476 acres and is 10-percent contained. Fire officials say yesterday, cooler, cloudy weather aided firefighters in their...
county17.com
Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department found two dogs alive while working to extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 1605 Echeta Road at 9:54 a.m. for a structure fire, Fire Chief Jeff Bender reported. They saw smoke coming from the roofline, and entered the single wide mobile home. Firefighters quickly found the fire and extinguished it, Bender said.
county17.com
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
KEVN
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker,...
