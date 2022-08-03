ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, WY

KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
City
Sundance, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
Sundance, WY
Crime & Safety
Sundance, WY
Accidents
kbhbradio.com

Type 1 Incident Management Team takes over operations of the Fish Fire

SUNDANCE, Wyo. – A Type 1, Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team has taken over operations of the Fish Fire, burning in northeast Wyoming. The fire, as of this morning, stands at 6,476 acres and is 10-percent contained. Fire officials say yesterday, cooler, cloudy weather aided firefighters in their...
SUNDANCE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department found two dogs alive while working to extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 1605 Echeta Road at 9:54 a.m. for a structure fire, Fire Chief Jeff Bender reported. They saw smoke coming from the roofline, and entered the single wide mobile home. Firefighters quickly found the fire and extinguished it, Bender said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon

STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
South Dakota News Watch

ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught

Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
county17.com

Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow

Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
county17.com

Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride

STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
WHITEWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft

DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker,...
SPEARFISH, SD
