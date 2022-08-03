Suspects Sought by Authorities in Louisiana Business Burglary and Theft of Air Compressor and Other Items

Read on calcasieu.info
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 4, 2022, that on August 3, 2022, police were called to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway in relation to an unaccompanied child inside a vehicle. Officers discovered a vehicle in a parking garage with a 6-year-old child inside. According to police, the car was turned off and the windows were rolled up.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 5, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 5, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old left in hot car at Louisiana casino; woman arrested for child desertion
SHREVEPORT - Police arrested a woman for leaving a child inside a hot car at a casino parking garage. Shreveport Police said they were called to Bally's Casino, where they found the 6-year-old in the car with the engine turned off and windows rolled up. The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected make a full recovery.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Joshua Reed, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office jumped into action.
NOLA.com
Louisiana man caught with sharks, meth in Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say
A Louisiana man was jailed after being caught with methamphetamine and an undersize shark in a Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they also witnessed Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma throw another shark overboard during their compliance check of his boat, on July 26 in Oyster Bayou.
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
Comments / 6