Colorado Springs, CO

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officer-involved crash closes lane on HWY 24

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has notified the public of an officer-involved traffic accident with minor injuries.

According to reports, an officer was driving an unmarked police SUV westbound in the left lane of Highway 24.

No emergency equipment was in use and the officer was operating the vehicle under normal driving conditions.

Another vehicle was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Highway 24 when it lost control into the grass median and crossed into the westbound lanes of Highway 24.

The officer’s vehicle struck the front left area of the second vehicle with the front right area of their vehicle, according to reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

Westbound Highway 24, east of Constitution was reduced to one lane while the investigation is being completed. It is expected the roadway will remain closed for a few more hours.

Police say that commuters should expect delays.

