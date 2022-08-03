ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four men arrested for boating DWIs

By Raven Little
 3 days ago

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Four men were arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for allegedly operating a vessel while impaired between July 29 and 30.

Agents arrested Jason Aucoin, 43, of Pierre Part, Michael Myers, 43, of St. Mary, Alvin Breaux, 35, of Pierre Part, and Christian Guitrau, 28, of Pierre Part, for DWI on the water.

Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder

Aucoin was arrested on July 29 on the Intracoastal Waterway. On July 30, Breaux and Guitrau were arrested together on the Belle River. Myers was on Bayou Magazille when arrested on the same day.

All four men were booked into the Lower St. Martin Parish Jail.

The penalties for DWI are the same as driving a vehicle.  Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

