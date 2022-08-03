ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point Class of 2026 marches back

WEST POINT – New cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 will conclude their Cadet Basic Training with a 12-mile road march from Lake Frederick to West Point on Monday, August 8. The March Back begins before sunrise when the new cadets depart Lake Frederick on foot...
WEST POINT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sullivan County population growth leads state

It's just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn't expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it's always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
sullivanny.us

Lake Superior Beach Temporarily Closed

Bethel, NY – Due to an unhealthy algae bloom, Sullivan County has temporarily suspended swimming and paddleboat rentals at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel. "Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior's beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather," Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield explained. "People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea and vomiting if they swallow any of it."
BETHEL, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!

Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I've been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I've never been to a rodeo in person. I've watched them on television, but from what I've heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren't a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that's about to change.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parksville fire destroys camp building

PARSKVILLE – At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire at Camp Rayim located at 263 Breezy Hill Rd in Parksville. While Liberty units were enroute multiple calls into 911 reported it as a working fire and smoke...
PARKSVILLE, NY
advertisernewsnorth.com

Little Farm of Wantage wins 2022 Century Farm Award

Earlier this year, the Little Farm, off Route 23 in Wantage, was awarded the 2022 Century Farm Award by the NJ State Agricultural Society. This award goes to a farm that has been in the same family and operational for at least 100 years. It is the first farm in Sussex/Wantage, and only the fifth in Sussex County, to receive this award.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran 'Narcotics Supermarket' Out of Senior Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
MONTICELLO, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Voting on August 23, here's what you need to know

There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital's operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt's doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt's, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

