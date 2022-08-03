CRITZ, VA — The Reynolds Homestead, in partnership with Bull Mountain Arts, will be accepting submissions for the annual Rock Spring Art Show August 20-23. “We are excited to be able to host this important art event for our region and we encourage all area artists to submit original art,” said Julie Walters Steele, director of the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. “We realize the important role art has played during the pandemic as a source of relaxation and reflection, and we look forward to seeing the art created by area residents during this time.”

CRITZ, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO