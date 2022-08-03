Arrest made after woman's body was found in West Little River alley

Arrest made after woman's body was found in West Little River neighborhood alley 00:35

MIAMI - An arrest has been after a woman was found shot to death in an alleyway in a West Little River neighborhood.

Ron Donaldson, 43, has been charged with second degree murder.

On Tuesday, around 6 a.m., Donaldson and the woman reportedly drove to the area of NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. According to police, the area is known for prostitution activity.

Police said surveillance video showed they were "parked in an alleyway for approximately 26 minutes at which time the front passenger door opened and the victim who was partially nude fell out of the parked vehicle."

Ron Donaldson Miami-Dade Corrections

Donaldson, who also appeared to be nude, then got out of the car and grabbed the woman who was attempting to stand up, according to his arrest form.

He's then accused of shooting her in the head before getting in the car and driving off. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire.

Police determined the car was registered to Donaldson and he was taken into custody at his apartment.