Read on theprescotttimes.com
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach In Cottonwood
Yavapai County Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event on Tuesday, August 9th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Verde Village POA Clubhouse, located at 4855 E. Broken Saddle Dr, Cottonwood, AZ. Come see the staff from Development Services and find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
theprescotttimes.com
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO RECEIVES FUNDING FROM STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR REACHOUT PROGRAM
YCSO RECEIVES FUNDING FROM STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR REACHOUT PROGRAM. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in July the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has awarded $4,500,000 in grant funding to Yavapai, Mohave, and Coconino counties to help eliminate opioid addiction for people in the criminal justice system. The Yavapai...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations Lieutenant Nancy Roberts of PVPD
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.During her 16 ½ year tenure with the department, Roberts has served as a patrol officer, lead patrol officer and sergeant, general instructor subject matter expert, SWAT negotiator and negotiations sergeant, crime prevention officer, field training officer, and Honor Guard member for 12 years.
theprescotttimes.com
Good Morning Chino Valley Community
Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
theprescotttimes.com
A Healthful Harvest Weekend
Three Goddess Gardens presents the Prescott Wellness Expo, our 2nd semi-annual wellness conference!. The theme is A Healthful Harvest and will be September 16, 17, & 18, 2022 at the American Warehouse, 226. N Montezuma St, downtown Prescott, AZ!. We aim to provide an exceptional experience as a platform for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
ILLEGAL DRUG ABUSE IMPACTS OUR COMMUNITY
Prescott Valley Police Department reports that illegal drug abuse continues to impact our community, endangering the lives of those using the drugs, their families, along with law enforcement officers who encounter drug users. Prescott Valley police have made seventy-four drug-related arrests from March 1 to July 31, 2022. Nine firearms...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
theprescotttimes.com
Let’s Get Kids Outside
Honeybees Adventure Time is a drop off after school and weekend adventure program for kids. We are currently taking sign ups for our fall adventures. We do so much more than hike, we offer all kinds of outdoor activities for children. We explore; we explore the forests and wilderness all around Prescott, we explore our capabilities and capacity to become independent and wild and free. Our program encourages children to do “dangerous” things carefully and with healthy boundaries so that children can gain a sense of confidence within themselves. Honeybee is so much more than just a person who leads kids on hikes. She is a guide and mentor, guiding children in how to be kind and one with the earth, guiding them to find a love for themselves and nature, all while building a community of people who care and support one another.
aztv.com
Mediterranean Flair at Prescott’s Forest Villas Hotel
Forest Villas Hotel is a Prescott gem. They live true to their original inspiration of timeless charm and elegance with a Mediterranean flavor that is unique to Prescott. You’ll find comfort in every corner from the beds, to the baths and out onto each of their private balconies. The newly renovated pool area is a great place to relax during the day and the outdoor fire pits provide the perfect spot to enjoy a sip of beer or wine. With exceptional staff and service, you will truly enjoy your stay. Forest Hills Hotel is conveniently located near Highway 69 in Prescott, and is close to both the Prescott Downtown Square and the Prescott Valley Event Center & Entertainment District. They even accommodate pets. Let them know and they will have an accommodating room ready as well as a doggie treat bag! Learn more at forestvillas.com.
Comments / 1