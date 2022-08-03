Honeybees Adventure Time is a drop off after school and weekend adventure program for kids. We are currently taking sign ups for our fall adventures. We do so much more than hike, we offer all kinds of outdoor activities for children. We explore; we explore the forests and wilderness all around Prescott, we explore our capabilities and capacity to become independent and wild and free. Our program encourages children to do “dangerous” things carefully and with healthy boundaries so that children can gain a sense of confidence within themselves. Honeybee is so much more than just a person who leads kids on hikes. She is a guide and mentor, guiding children in how to be kind and one with the earth, guiding them to find a love for themselves and nature, all while building a community of people who care and support one another.

